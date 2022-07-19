Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia

untitleddocument (17).png
Virginia Beach Police Department
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 15:15:45-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing woman suffering from dementia.

Priscilla Reyes, 74, was last seen in the 1700 block of Jack Frost Road at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, she has wandered off in the past, and was previously found near Shelton Park Elementary School.

Reyes is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with red/purple hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Reyes is, call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

