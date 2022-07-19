VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing woman suffering from dementia.

Priscilla Reyes, 74, was last seen in the 1700 block of Jack Frost Road at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, she has wandered off in the past, and was previously found near Shelton Park Elementary School.

Reyes is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with red/purple hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Reyes is, call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.