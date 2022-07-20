VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 87-year-old man who is suffering from late stage Alzheimer's and may be attempting to head to New York.

According to police, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Richard Zajda called his son and said he was going to New York City to stay with family and get a new driver's license. Zajda's license was suspended Monday due to his medical condition, as he is also vision impaired, police said.

Zajda is also on medications for past heart attacks and congestive heart failure.

Police said Zajda may be in the area of Independence Drive in Williamsburg, as an emergency ping on his cell phone placed him there Wednesday.

Zajda is a white male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Zajda is driving a 2001 Ford F150 bearing Virginia handicap tags 5888OH.

If you see Zajda or know where he is, call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.