Virginia Beach Police searching for suspect in residential burglary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect after money was stolen from a home.

According to police, on July 28 at about 3:15 a.m., a suspect was seen attempting to enter the rear sliding glass door of a residence on 49th Street.

On the same date, someone entered a home on Pinewood Road and removed cash from a purse, then threw the purse into the home's pool.

Police say these cases are similar in nature to two other residential burglaries reported in June.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.