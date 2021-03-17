Virginia Beach Police trying to identify suspects wanted in counterfeit check case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach need help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a counterfeit checks case.

According to police, on March 4 a woman cashed a check from an account belonging to the Hertford County ABC Board for nearly $5,000.

About 25 minutes later, police say another woman cashed a check belonging to the same company at another bank.

A third woman then tried to cash another check, but at that point Southern Bank realized the checks were counterfeit.

Police say the suspects used fake IDs to cash the checks and were able to get away with nearly $10,000.

They went to three different Southern Bank locations to cash the checks: Laskin Road, Lynnhaven Parkway and Virginia Beach Blvd.

If you can identify the women in the surveillance images, you can anonymously report your tip to the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or through the P3 app or website.

You can reference the following case numbers when reporting a tip: 2021-006769, 2021-006770, 2021-006771.