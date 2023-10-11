Virginia Beach police want help identifying potential victims, witnesses of man accused of attempted abduction

Editor's note: The details of this article might be disturbing to some viewers.

The Virginia Beach Police Department say they are looking for witnesses in an abduction/kidnapping case.

On Monday, the VBPD Special Investigations Bureau arrested 39-year-old Richard Shusko at the 300 block of Edwin Drive, according to the VBPD.

Virginia Beach Police Department Richard Shusko

Police say that Shusko, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with one felony count of attempted abduction with intent to defile, one felony count of solicitation to commit abduction with intent to defile, and one felony count of solicitation to commit rape of a minor.

When News 3 asked for a comment, Shusko's defense attorney, Jarret L. McCormack, sent this response:

"Like all criminal defendants pending trial, Mr. Shusko is presumed innocent of all charges unless and until he is convicted by a jury of his peers. As of now, he is pending a preliminary hearing in the Virginia Beach General District Court. Please feel free to follow up as the case moves forward in the courts."

The VBPD say they are asking for the public's help in identifying "if there were other potential victims of criminal activity involving Mr. Shushko."

Anyone with information should notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or at P3tips.com.