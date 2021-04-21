Virginia Beach Police working crash involving pedestrian, trash truck

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are working a crash involving a pedestrian and a trash truck in the 2300 block of Bayberry Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash is "serious."

Shore Drive is currently closed westbound at First Landing.

There is no further information.

VBPD on scene of a serious crash involving a trash truck and a pedestrian in the 2300 block of Bayberry St. Shore Drive is closed westbound at First Landing @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/rUBDqJkp67 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 21, 2021

