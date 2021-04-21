Watch
Virginia Beach Police working crash involving pedestrian, trash truck

WTKR
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:51:10-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are working a crash involving a pedestrian and a trash truck in the 2300 block of Bayberry Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash is "serious."

Shore Drive is currently closed westbound at First Landing.

There is no further information.

