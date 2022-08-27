Virginia Beach Public Library’s Great Neck branch to close for renovation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Library’s (VBPL) Great Neck branch will close for renovation this weekend.

Starting Saturday the library will close beginning at 5 p.m.

According to the city, holds pickup, materials return and general library account services (except for fine/fee payments) will be available:

at Great Neck Area Library’s front door, Aug. 29 to Sept. 3

at Great Neck EMS Station, 1243 Bayne Drive (next door to the library), beginning Sept. 6

Programs will still be offered outside during the library closure, if the weather permits. Customers may visit any VBPL branch for in-person services and programs, or download items from VBPL’s digital library.

The library said renovations include new carpeting, new meeting room and study rooms, and updated programming spaces, public service points and restrooms. It is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Great Neck Area Library’s renovation is part of the second phase of VBPL’s $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to renovate eight of ten locations. All libraries except the Wahab Public Law Library (updated in 2018) and the TCC/City Joint-Use Library (built in 2013) have been or will be updated. Updates were completed at Princess Anne, Bayside, Kempsville and Central Libraries in 2019, at Pungo-Blackwater in 2020, at Windsor Woods in 2021, and at Oceanfront in April of 2022.

