Virginia Beach Public Utilities to resume water service turn-offs August 30

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach will resume water service turn-offs for non-payment of delinquent bills beginning Monday, August 30, after more than a year of suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the city, customers have been encouraged to continue making regular payments on their City Services Bill since the turn-offs were suspended in March 2020, and information on payment assistance resources has been sent out.

Delinquent notices and courtesy calls have also continued to be sent for overdue balances.

The city says customers have 90 days from the original bill date to pay in full before the account is considered "delinquent and eligible for service termination."

Public Utilities customers can pay their bill in the following ways:

By enrolling in automatic recurring payments

By phone at 866-247-6958

Online

By text

In person at any Virginia Beach Treasurer's Office

By mail addressed to: Leigh Henderson, City Treasurer; Municipal Center Building 1; 2401 Courthouse Drive; Virginia Beach, VA 23456

