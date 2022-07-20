Watch Now
Virginia Beach Public Utilities warn customers of possible utility scam

Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:54:37-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Reports of a possible utility scam have been reported by some Virginia Beach Public Utility customers.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities says they were notified that some customers are receiving calls from someone advising them that they are eligible for a rebate from the department due to longer billing periods.

The department says they are not offering any rebates related to longer billing periods.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities urges residents to never give personal or banking information to an unverified or unsolicited caller.

More information related to bill payment assistance is available online.

