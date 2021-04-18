Virginia Beach ranks top for cities at serious risk of flooding in Virginia

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Several cities in the Hampton Roads area are at risk of serious flooding based on a 2020 national flood risk assessment.

The First National Flood Risk Assessment in 2020 found that 344,000 Virginia properties are at risk for flooding, and they expect it to increase to nearly 390,000 by 2050. JES Work reports that this means more than 15% of properties in Virginia are at risk of flooding over the next 30 years.

The study includes areas that the current FEMA flood insurance rate maps haven’t yet mapped.

According to the study, the following are the top 10 cities in Virginia at risk for flooding. This list is ranked by the number of properties at risk:

City Properties Percentage of total properties Virginia Beach 28,943 20% Norfolk 18,042 27% Hampton 16,820 33% Chesapeake 16,543 19% Portsmouth 8,543 24% Newport News 7,285 14% Roanoke 6,444 15% Richmond 5,067 7% Chincoteague 4,515 80% Poquoson 3,907 73%

According to the study, Virginia Beach is expected to grow to 52,000 properties at risk by 2050.

