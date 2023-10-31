Virginia Beach Reading Bus hopes to help kids build literacy skills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Student assessment scores took a hit in Hampton Roads during the pandemic. The Virginia Department of Education reported in September some scores, like math and science, are now bouncing back, but reading scores haven't just yet.

Now, there's a push to help set kids up for success by building kids' literacy skills early, before kids head to school at all.

Kids in Virginia Beach said it's a special day when they get to hop aboard the Reading Bus.

WTKR staff Reading Bus

"Because I need learning all the time," said 4-year-old Taha of Virginia Beach.

Taha told News 3 he's been visiting the bus for about a year. "I like reading books," he said.

He added that the bus is fun because kids read books, sing songs, and learn about new things.

The bus makes about ten stops each week to reach kids across Virginia Beach.

"It's some of their first experience with school," said Becca Carter, Pre-K instructional specialist for Virginia Beach Public Schools. "We go right out to their neighborhoods, so they don't have to travel."

The program is one of several free options in Hampton Roads meant to address early childhood literacy.

Educators told News 3 early literacy skills are important to build. Research, including a 2023 study published in the Child Development Journal, indicates kids who develop strong literacy skills in early childhood are more likely to excel academically, develop critical thinking skills and are more confident expressing themselves later in life.

Reading Bus driver Donna Chugg and teacher Marlene Patterson said they love to see kids stay involved with the Reading Bus even after they've aged out of the program.

Chugg, who's been with the bus since the beginning, said she's watched kids learn on the Reading Bus, grow up and then bring their kids back to the Reading Bus.

Reading Bus staff said they've seen long-term benefits of building literacy skills early on.

"I have an example: One of the little boys started off and he couldn't really speak any English, but he was so engaged in the reading bus and came every single month with his family," said Carter. "Now he's a kindergartner in one of our schools in Virginia Beach and I have seen him out and about in his school and he is thriving."

WTKR staff Reading Bus

After each stop, kids leave with a book of their own.

"It takes a village to help ensure that our students reach their maximum potential," said Laura Silverman, director of Title 1 programs in Virginia Beach Public Schools. "And we think it starts right here by creating opportunities for families to learn how they can bring a love for literacy into their homes."

Staff hope to add more stops on to the Reading Bus route in the future.

For more information and the schedule visit the Reading Bus website.

Virginia's also making an effort to improve early literacy.

The General Assembly passed the Virginia Literacy Act in 2022. It's expected to bring more support to Virginia schools by next school year.