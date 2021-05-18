Virginia Beach road project to begin on Princess Anne Road Tuesday evening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Public Works has announced that the starting date on a road improvements project on Princess Anne Road has been changed.

The project's start date was changed from Thursday, May 20, to Tuesday evening, May 18.

City officials say the project will be in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Princess Anne Road from Newtown Road to Kempsville Plaza Shopping Center, and will include milling, paving, and pavement marking improvements.

The work hours will begin at 7 p.m. each evening and end at 5 a.m. The project is expected to produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.

The project is scheduled to be completed by June 17.

Advanced warning signs will be posted and drivers are urged to use alternate traffic routes when possible.