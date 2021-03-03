Virginia Beach School Board approves $828.8 million budget for 2021-22 fiscal year, including pay raise for staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach School Board approved an $828.8 million operating budget Tuesday for Virginia Beach City Public Schools' (VBCPS) 2021-22 fiscal year.

Within the budget includes a 5% pay raise for all staff, which includes a 4.5% pay increase in cost-of-living adjustment and a .5% step increase for those reaching or below top of school system's pay scale.

"We believe the initiatives outlined in this plan are essential to providing VBCPS students and staff with the supports they need to succeed during the ongoing health pandemic and beyond," said Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye.

The budget will provide funding to increase allowances for advanced degrees, to upgrade school counseling department chairs and to move all custodians up one pay grade.

Officials say the budget will help fund 16 new guidance counselors for elementary and middle schools.

The budget for the 2021-21 fiscal year will assist in having a continued focus on special education needs and to create additional positions and related expenses for expanding the Spanish Immersion Program and supporting the Environmental Studies Program at the Brock Center.

"VBCPS employees have been steadfast and resilient during this remarkable past year, and I am so grateful and pleased that we've been able to focus on their compensation in this budget," said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. "It's also a much-needed push toward making this division more nationally competitive in attracting the best educators and enticing more families to come make this great city home."

The Virginia Beach City Council is expected to vote on the final approval of the budget on May 15.