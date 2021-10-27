Virginia Beach schools to dismiss 2 hours early on select Wednesdays to help ease teacher burnout

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Schools have decided to help teachers out as they navigate tough work situations through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, board members voted to dismiss schools two hours early on select Wednesdays to help ease teacher burnout.

The school board voted nine in favor to one not in favor on that decision Tuesday night.

The two-hour early dismissal will take place on November 17, December 1, 8 and 15 January 5, 12 and 26.

Schools will now also be closed on November 24 ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Virginia Beach Schools also said the exact times of the adjusted dismissal are still being worked out.

This decision comes after Suffolk schools voted for an early release for students every other Wednesday starting November 10. Superintendent John Gordon III said this will lessen the burnout for teachers there as well.

