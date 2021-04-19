Virginia Beach seeks artists for community-based public art projects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all artists!

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and City partners are seeking artist's help with multiple community-based public art projects.

“Brushworks: A Community of One” Call to Teaching Artists

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department, in partnership with the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation, has created Brushworks, a public art program at the Housing Resource Center (HRC) located at 104 N. Witchduck Road.

Officials say this pilot program will create opportunities for community members experiencing homelessness to work with professional artists in the creation of public art murals around the city.

They are looking to engage an artist, with community and/or teaching experience, who will create a mural design and work with targeted community members in all aspects of the mural creation, from concept development, to project and time management, painting techniques and installation.

Neighborhood Utility Boxes Call to Teaching Artists

The city says this project will include art wrapped utility boxes from a local artist. The artist will closely work with students to create original artwork based on common themes such as: Community Dreams, This is Me!, How My City Moves, etc.

Woodstock Skate Park Murals Call to Artists

The City of Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and the Parks & Recreation Department are looking for an artist to create a series of five murals on the upper level of the City’s newest skate park.

It will be prominently debuted during the Woodstock Skate Park that is set to open on June 16. Officials say the mural series should reflect the style and energy of the skateboarding lifestyle.

To Apply for details and a link to the Request for Proposal (RFP) for any program, click here.