Virginia Beach seeks artists to create series of sculptures at Sports Center Complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all artists!

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is seeking a professional artist to create a series of sculptures that will be placed on the grounds outside of the new Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Virginia Beach is looking for pieces that are family-friendly, great for "selfie" moments, and is visible in both the day and night.

Artists should keep in mind that the sports center is in a highly trafficked location that hosts different types of guests, including student athletes, families, residents, game day attendees and local pedestrian traffic.

To apply:

Visit the Artist Opportunities section of vbpublicart.org for details and a link to the application