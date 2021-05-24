Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Beach seeks artists to create series of sculptures at Sports Center Complex

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Public Art
190327858_1879571168886774_9050832237513539783_n.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:40:31-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all artists!

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is seeking a professional artist to create a series of sculptures that will be placed on the grounds outside of the new Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Virginia Beach is looking for pieces that are family-friendly, great for "selfie" moments, and is visible in both the day and night.

Artists should keep in mind that the sports center is in a highly trafficked location that hosts different types of guests, including student athletes, families, residents, game day attendees and local pedestrian traffic.

To apply:

  • Fill out and submit all required forms by July 2, 2021 at 5 p.m.
  • Email any questions to NGoodale@vbgov.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections