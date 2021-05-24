Virginia Beach seeks artists to create series of sculptures at Sports Center Complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Calling all artists!
Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department is seeking a professional artist to create a series of sculptures that will be placed on the grounds outside of the new Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Virginia Beach is looking for pieces that are family-friendly, great for "selfie" moments, and is visible in both the day and night.
Artists should keep in mind that the sports center is in a highly trafficked location that hosts different types of guests, including student athletes, families, residents, game day attendees and local pedestrian traffic.
To apply:
- Visit the Artist Opportunities section of vbpublicart.org for details and a link to the application
- Fill out and submit all required forms by July 2, 2021 at 5 p.m.
- Email any questions to NGoodale@vbgov.com.