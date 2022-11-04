Virginia Beach seeks input from stakeholders on proposed changes to noise ordinance

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents were invited in September by the city council to recommend edits to the proposed changes in the City’s noise ordinance (Noise Ordinance Second Round).

Council members and city staff, have now reviewed the edits and comments received. They have prepared a reconciled proposed ordinance and a spreadsheet detailing the recommended changes, specific concerns, and/or questions.

Now Virginia Beach announces that residents and other stakeholders are invited to provide their comments on the reconciled document.

Participants can provide feedback in one of two ways:

Click here and open the PDF versions of the proposed ordinance and spreadsheet and provide comments in the comment box.

For those who do not have access to a computer or are otherwise unable to complete the survey online, call Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 and request that paper copies be mailed to you.

The survey will remain open until midnight on Sunday, Nov. 13.

There will also be two public listening sessions on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Princess Anne High School where residents will have an opportunity to provide input. The first meeting will occur from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the second meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The city says the proposed changes to the noise ordinance would streamline enforcement with reduced reliance on specialized sound meter equipment. It will also establish a hybrid penalty structure, imposing civil penalties for some violations while preserving criminal penalties for repeat or severe violations.

According to the city the key change in the proposed noise ordinance is the addition of a “plainly audible” standard. This means if certain sounds that are plainly audible inside peoples' homes or beyond a specified distance from its source would constitute violations.

This would result in a civil violation punishable by a fine of $250 for a first offense.