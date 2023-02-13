Virginia Beach seeks public input about electric vehicle infrastructure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today is the last day for Virginia Beach residents and business owners to complete a survey about the future of electric vehicle charging in the city.

The city says survey responses will be used to plan and build the resort city’s planned electric vehicle infrastructure.

City officials say they want the city to adapt to transportation changes, including the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

“Although Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade, over the course of 2022, the EV market experienced unprecedented growth,” the survey says. “According to Automotive News, registrations for electric cars increased by 60% in the first quarter of 2022, despite the overall vehicle market being down 18%.”

The survey closes today at 5 p.m. To provide your responses, click here.