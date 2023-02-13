Watch Now
News

Actions

Virginia Beach seeks public input about electric vehicle infrastructure

Clean Energy
Paul Sancya/AP
A motorist charges his electric vehicle at a Tesla Supercharger station in Detroit, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Clean Energy
Posted at 5:55 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 05:57:38-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today is the last day for Virginia Beach residents and business owners to complete a survey about the future of electric vehicle charging in the city.

The city says survey responses will be used to plan and build the resort city’s planned electric vehicle infrastructure.

City officials say they want the city to adapt to transportation changes, including the rising popularity of electric vehicles.

“Although Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade, over the course of 2022, the EV market experienced unprecedented growth,” the survey says. “According to Automotive News, registrations for electric cars increased by 60% in the first quarter of 2022, despite the overall vehicle market being down 18%.”

The survey closes today at 5 p.m. To provide your responses, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV