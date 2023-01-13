Watch Now
Virginia Beach seeks public input on electric vehicle use and charging infrastructure

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 15:15:13-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is urging it's residents and business owners to complete a public input survey designed to help the Department of Public Works understand the future electric vehicle charging needs within the city.

The survey will be open for comment through 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

City officials say that the city wants to ensure that the community is prepared with the infrastructure necessary to support greater use of electric vehicles.

In a press release, city officials say, "Public Works has engaged a consultant, Cadmus, to conduct an EV and Charging Infrastructure Study and ultimately an EV Charging Infrastructure Plan that will serve as a roadmap to accommodate the anticipated needs of City residents, workforce members and visitors as we transition from conventionally fueled vehicles to EVs."

The city says the plan will include an analysis of the community’s needs, opportunities and challenges.

Also, the plan will detail strategies for low and moderate-income neighborhoods, communities with a low ratio of private parking spaces to households and areas with a high ratio of multiunit dwellings to single-family homes.

According to the city, the final report will "establish a vision, goals and clearly defined roles for the City, the private sector and the Virginia Beach community to implement strategies that facilitate increased deployment of EV charging infrastructure across the City in an equitable manner."

