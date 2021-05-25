Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office appoints new LGBT Liaison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle announced Tuesday the appointment of a new LGBT Liaison to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Heidi Evertson will take over the position immediately, replacing the office’s first LGBT Liaison, Sgt. Guy Saucier, who retired.

The position was created in 2017 with the goal to build better relationships with the LGBTQ+ community and create an inclusive workplace.

The LGBT Liaison works closely with the Human Rights Commission Liaison, serves as a resource for sworn and civilian staff on LGBT issues, and represents the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office at community events.

According to a release, Deputy Evertson joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and has served in Correctional Operations, Intake, and Court Security. She is a member of the VBSO Honor Guard and Recruitment Team. She is also a Crisis Intervention Team instructor who trains deputies on responding to mental health crises.

She said she hopes to bring the law enforcement and LGBT communities together and ensure everyone feel heard.

“I’m excited to represent the department because I’m so proud to work here and I’m proud of who I am and how far I’ve come in my six years with the Sheriff’s Office,” said Deputy Evertson. “I’m looking forward to getting out into the community and hope I can be an inspirator, a motivator and an advocate.”

