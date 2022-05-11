Watch
Virginia Beach student in custody after bringing gun to Kempsville High, found unloaded

Posted at 11:05 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:20:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. - A Kempsville High school student was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after being discovered with a weapon on school grounds, the principal says.

The principal's office was alerted by a a community member that a student had brought a gun onto school property.

The Office of Safe Schools and the Virginia Beach Police Department responded and discovered that the student did have a weapon. Upon confiscation, it was found that the weapon was not loaded.

The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

This comes a couple days after two Norfolk school were placed on lockdown, one for a possible person with a weapon on school grounds as well.

News 3 is working to learn more.

