Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns June 5-6

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Taco bout' a good time!

Virginia Beach Taco Festival is back this upcoming weekend to takeover The Shack on 8th Street once again.

Organizers say the festival will feature some of the area’s best restaurants and food trucks that will serve up their taco creations. Not to mention, tacos will only be $3.

The festival will also feature live entertainment, including a mariachi, cover bands & DJ’s.

Taco Fest will take place on June 5 and June 6 with two separate sessions per day from noon to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will also feature:

Margarita Beach Bar

Tequila Sampling Tent

VIP Exclusive Area

Taco & Chili Pepper Eating Contests

Face Painters & Kids Zone

Live Musical Entertainment

Baggo Tournament

General Vendors

Games, Activities & Fun for all ages

Tickets range from $14.99-$69.99. Kids 10 and under are free. To purchase tickets, click here.

