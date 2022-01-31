Virginia Beach tax payers receive neighbors' tax form

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Several tax payers in Virginia Beach tell News 3 they received their neighbors' state tax forms.

Del. Tim Anderson (R-Virginia Beach) says the Virginia Dept. of Taxation told him the issue is impacting about 13,000 people in the city.

The neighbors tell News 3 1099-G forms were addressed to them, but when they open the envelopes the form actually belongs to their neighbors.

The forms contain the last four digits of people's social security numbers as well as the amount of refund they are receiving.

Del. Anderson told News 3 the Dept. of Taxation is now re-sending the forms to correct the issues. He hopes neighbors will help each other out and exchange forms, but is calling the situation a "data breach."

Anderson is attempting to introduce legislation to provide the people impacted credit monitoring for one year.

Anderson will make the attempt during Monday's House of Delegates session.

In response to questions from News 3, the Dept. of Taxation told News 3 the regret the error, adding, "Virginia Tax takes protection of taxpayer information very seriously. We are addressing a reported issue affecting printed 1099-Gs for a number of taxpayers in the Virginia Beach area. We have thoroughly investigated this matter with the vendor and identified the specific taxpayers affected. Fortunately, any personal account information on the Form 1099-G is redacted, so the information of those taxpayers affected remains safe and secured."

