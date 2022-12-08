Virginia Beach school employee arrested on child pornography charges, principal says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach Public Schools employee has been arrested on charges related to child pornography. The employee was a staff member at Arrowhead Elementary School, according to a letter sent to school families on Wednesday from Principal Lisa Riley.

The staff member, who is not named in the letter, is on administrative leave without pay, Riley said.

"At this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared," the letter stated. "VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more."

In the letter, Riley said Virginia Beach Police would be issuing a statement Thursday.

The full letter sent to families is found below:

Dear Arrowhead Elementary School families,



We want to make you aware that a staff member was arrested by the Virginia Beach Police Department today on charges related to child pornography. As a result, this staff member has been placed on administrative leave without pay. At this time we are not part of the criminal proceedings and do not have any additional information that can be shared. VBCPS is fully cooperating with the investigation and will continue to update you as we know more.



The Virginia Beach Police Department will be issuing a press release tomorrow with additional information and we will be sure to share that with you.



Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students. All staff are expected to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct aligned with our core values and we condemn and will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children. We appreciate your continued support of Arrowhead Elementary.



Sincerely,



Lisa Riley

Principal of Arrowhead Elementary





Stay with News 3 as more information becomes available about this story.