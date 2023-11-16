Virginia Beach tech company announces expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin joined Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer in making Doma Technologies expansion announcement.

Doma Technologies is an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company that has become one of the leading tech companies in the states.

This new expansion will bring more than 300 new jobs to the area. The new facility will be able to house nearly 500 employees within the next three years.

"What is exciting is here we are again in Virginia Beach with another economic development announcement, so thank you. This is just an opportunity to celebrate a milestone," said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The company says they've invested 3.7 million dollars in their growth. The founder says that investment includes partnering with local colleges, recruiting local young professionals, as well as veterans.

"We want to build a bridge to ODU, my alma mater, and bring in some of their graduates. We have done that already, all the local universities as a whole, and see if we could do internships offering just training and just kind of get their feet wet," said Pat Feliciano, founder of Doma Technologies.

They will offer both entry and experienced roles starting off at $50,000 a year. If you are interested, visit Doma Technologies website.