Virginia Beach teenager collects feminine hygiene products for women in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 16-year-old girl from Virginia Beach has made it her mission to help women in need by collecting feminine hygiene products for local nonprofits.

Ava Holland, a junior at Cape Henry, began collecting pads, tampons and panty liners in 2019. To date, she has collected 9,300 products. She said a YouTube video inspired her to take action.

“After I watched that and they have to choose whether they eat lunch that day or they’re going to have a clean body, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness, I can just go into my bathroom and there’s just a box under my sink,'" Holland said.

Holland donates to several organizations in Hampton Roads, including Manna Ministry in Virginia Beach. Founder John Voorhees said the partnership with Holland has been a blessing.

“It’s overwhelming that someone would put that on their heart that that’s something they need to do,” Voorhees said.

Manna Ministry provides emergency food assistance and other items like diapers, wipes, deodorants, toothbrushes and the feminine hygiene products Holland donates.

To donate products for Holland's effort, follow her organization "It Matters" on Instagram, @itmattersorganization.

For more information on Manna Ministry and the services they provide, click here.

