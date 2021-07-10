Virginia Beach to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics at several schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Public Schools has partnered with the city's health department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at several schools.
Students, faculty, staff, and the general public, will have the opportunity to get a shot from July 12 to July 15. All clinics will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Those under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Adults will have the option of either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The health department says appointments are encouraged, however, walk-ins will also be accepted.
The clinics will b held at the following:
- Monday, July 12 - College Park Elementary, 1110 Bennington Road
- Tuesday, July 13 - Green Run Elementary, 1200 Green Garden Circle
- Wednesday, July 14 - Birdneck Elementary, 957 S Birdneck Road
- Thursday, July 15 - Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Road
Second dose clinics will be held at the same locations from August 2 to August 5.