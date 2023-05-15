Virginia Beach trolleys restored, ready for summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Wave trolleys that trundle through town are a familiar sight in Virginia Beach throughout the summer. This season, they've been restored and are ready for passengers.

"It looks fun. It looks really cool to ride a trolley," said Nikolias Ramoes, Elizabeth City resident.

The "vintage" experience draws in tourists and residents.

"The fact that it's been around this long just is a testament just how it really means for Virginia Beach, especially the Oceanfront community," said Alexis Majied, chief communications officer for Hampton Roads Transit.

"It's different because you have more of an experience and you can see everything," said Ramoes.

Last year more than 130,000 people traveled through Virginia Beach by trolley between May and Labor Day. Staff have high hopes this year will be even better.

"We've seen ridership climb slowly since the pandemic," said Majied.

And this year, folks will be riding in style. The 14 Virginia Beach trolleys underwent a full restoration including mechanical improvements, wood restoration, and added security cameras. All the repairs were covered by the City of Virginia Beach. Hampton Roads Transit staff said the transportation option has been a good investment.

"It's a cool ocean vibe that the trolleys present. We did actually have buses once upon a time, but our tourists and residents let us know they like the trolley a lot better," said Majied.

The trolleys hit popular spots like the Virginia Aquarium and along Atlantic Avenue. They run through the summer and for many of the festivals in between.

But how do you know where you're going and how to get tickets? Hampton Roads Transit officials encouraged folks to download their new Journey app by Bytemark. Adult tickets start at $2 before discounts and they can be purchased in the app or by cash fare.

For route information visit: https://gohrt.com/modes/vb-wave-bayfront-shuttle/.