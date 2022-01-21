Virginia Beach 'unlikely' to lift more than 20-year sledding ban at Mt. Trashmore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Mt. Trashmore's 65-foot-tall hill seems like a perfect place for sledding, but the City of Virginia Beach banned sledding there more than 20 years ago.

City officials told News 3 that bruises, broken bones and even a ruptured spleen are among the reasons why the city banned sledding at the hill.

Back in the 1990s, one winter storm saw 5,000 people showing up to Mt. Trashmore, bringing everything from inflatable pool toys and trash can lids to vinyl tablecloths and cardboard to sled on. Officials said the hill was packed with people, with many running into each other as they went down the slope.

At the bottom, sledders were running into fences, trees and parked cars, with some even getting stuck under vehicles.

"I guess kids probably did get hurt. That's probably their main concern," said Rick Casanova, who was at Mt. Trashmore working out ahead of Friday's forecasted winter storm. "Most people come here to walk around. I do the stairs — it's like brushing your teeth, it's like a habit."

Following the winter storm in the 90s, the city banned people from sledding in Mt. Trashmore's steepest areas, but people still got hurt.

Sledding was completely banned in 2000.

Given the numerous past injuries and the park being unsuited for winter weather activities, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation said it's unlikely that the ban will be lifted.