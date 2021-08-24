Virginia Beach Vice Mayor James 'Jim' Wood resigns from City Council after nearly 20 years in office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - After nearly 20 years, Virginia Beach Vice Mayor James 'Jim' Wood is resigning from City Council.

Wood announced his resignation Tuesday morning. According to an official release, Wood has decided to take up another job opportunity with an international corporation.

He was elected for the first time in 2002. He is the first person in the history of the city to be elected more than three terms in the Lynnhaven District.

His resignation is effective as of September 1.

During his tenure, Wood's accomplishments include working to develop strong ties with the city and the US Navy. He also worked on the city's major projects such as Town Center and the Sandler Center.

Wood also served as a primary spokesperson after the tragic mass shooting on May 31, 2019.

“Serving the citizens of Virginia Beach for nearly 20 years has been an absolute honor. I have had the opportunity to work together with very hardworking and dedicated public servants, both elected and staff. Virginia Beach is in very good hands, and as a resident, I look forward to seeing the city continue to be a place where people want to work, live, and vacation. You can count on me to continue to support our city however possible,” Wood stated.