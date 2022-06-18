Virginia Beach voters invited to attend meetings to learn about changes to local election system

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach voters are invited to attend upcoming meetings to learn more about the new local election system.

The City of Virginia Beach invites residents and voters to attend any of the three upcoming public information meetings to learn more about the new VB10 election system and ask any questions they may have about this topic.

The city's original method of electing City Council representatives has been replaced with a new 10-1 system.

This change now divides the city into 10 districts which replace the 7-district, 3 at-large, and 1 mayor system. Virginia Beach voters will now only be able to vote for a single City Council representative for their district, plus the mayor, when that seat is on the ballot.

According to city officials, redistricting does not impact state or federal representation.

Those who wish to ask a question in advance may do so by email, voicemail, or text. Speaker registration information and the ways to provide feedback are available here.

Meeting dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, June 22 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

In-person and virtual participation options availability

Council Chambers (Old City Hall)

2403 Courthouse Drive Email questions to WW4481@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text WW4481 to 855-925-2801

In-person and virtual participation options availability

Thursday, June 23 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Virtual meeting

Email questions to A57886@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text A57886 to 855-925-2801

Virtual meeting

Wednesday, June 29 | 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Virtual meeting

Email questions to R32313@PublicInput.com Leave a voicemail by calling 855-925-2801 – use meeting code 4863 Text R32313 to 855-925-2801

Virtual meeting

All meetings will be live-streamed here.

Submitted questions will be answered whether or not the submitter is present. Those who wish to watch and not ask a question do not need to register to view or attend any of the meetings.

"This change to our election system is a significant shift from how City Council members have been elected previously," said Virginia Beach Communications Director Tiffany M. Russell. "We want to ensure our residents are well-informed about this change and what it means before they show up to vote this November. Come share your voice on your schedule on SpeakUpVB.com or join us at one of the meetings in person or virtually."

More information about changes to the Virginia Beach election system can be found here.

