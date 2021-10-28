Virginia Beach voters making decision on flooding referendum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Voters in the city are deciding whether or not to approve the Virginia Beach City Council raising their taxes to pay for flooding projects.

News 3 has reported about the referendum item on the ballot this year. If approved, it would fund 21 projects in the city in 10 years to fight flooding at a cost of more than $500 million.

The city says it would take 40 years to fund the projects under current revenue streams.

The average property owner would expect to pay an additional $10 to $14 a month in real estate taxes, according to the city.

Several city council members who are normally opposed to raising taxes support the measure, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, who cited the threat flooding poses on the city.

News 3 talked with voters about the referendum. "There's always something that's going to increase your taxes, and at least this seems like a good idea to me," said Cathy Fenton, a voter.

"I think it's something that's needed in the area. Where we live, there are some problems. It doesn't affect us, but does people nearby. I'm not afraid to get things done," said Larry Lowe, another voter.

"I just didn't want to see my taxes go up any higher. I'm paying a lot in taxes now with my small business and everything else," said Maurice Glenn, a voter.

The city held several informational meetings about the idea, including one earlier this week.