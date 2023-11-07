Inflation, reproductive rights among issues driving Virginia Beach voters to the polls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Election day is here and polls are open across Virginia. Among the many races on the ballot for voters this year is the General Assembly.

Virginia's Tuesday elections are being described as high stakes because all 140 seats are up for grabs in the General Assembly.

"There's a lot on the line for Virginia right now so my voice matters and all of ours does" said voter, Laniyah Hargroves.

In an effort to make a difference, voters showed up eager and excited to cast their ballots. One mom says she chose to vote in person to set an example for her two little boys.

"When they’re growing up and becoming of age I hope they go out and vote as well" said Johanna Hebert.

But some big topics drove voters to polls, such as inflation, and our military, but their main concern was reproductive rights.

" I am pro life, and I think it's important to vote for those representatives who are going to support what I believe in" Herbert added.

Yet on the other side, Laniyah Hargroves says women's rights motivated her to vote this election cycle.

"I don't think anybody should tell us what to do. I think we shouldn't have to explain that to anybody. It's my body, my choice," Hargroves added.

The balance of power here in Virginia leads directly to Governor Glenn Youngkin. Should Democrats win at least one chamber, they'll have the ability to block legislation.

"If you don't vote you don't have a say, and this is my future. The youth are in charge of this," said Hargroves.

If you're heading to the polls you want to make sure you have some form of I.D on you, whether it's a driver license, U.S military I.D, student I.D or a passport.

The polls close at 7pm. As long as you’re in line by that time you will have the right to cast your vote.