Virginia Beach warns residents, visitors of fireworks law; Invites public to 2 fireworks shows in city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Public Safety officials warn residents and visitors of the city's firework laws and celebration ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Virginia Beach strictly prohibits fireworks and pyrotechnics within the city limits unless approved by the Fire Marshal’s Office through the permit application process and compliance with the terms and conditions of the permit.

Officials say it does not matter where fireworks are purchased. This law specifically prohibits firecrackers, sparklers, skyrockets, torpedoes, and other fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air, or fire projectiles in the air.

The city will have two firework display shows that families can enjoy. On Sunday, July 4, Mount Trashmore and at the Oceanfront will have a fireworks display show that begins at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks at the beach will be held at 17th, 24th & 31st Street parks.

Both police and firefighters will be out enforcing the law regarding fireworks. If one is caught using illegal fireworks, they could be cited for a Class 1 misdemeanor and or have fireworks confiscated.

To report the use of illegal fireworks or for information regarding city services and information, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311.