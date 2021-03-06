Virginia Beach woman killed in crash on I-264 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman dead early Saturday morning.

According to the VSP, the call for the crash came in at 2:08 a.m. Officers responded to I-264 at the Greenwood Drive exit, where they found that 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman Shaunte Patrice Ward lost control of her vehicle while trying to exit and struck a tree head-on.

Ward was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was killed when her vehicle struck the tree.

Police said speed was involved in the crash, and it's currently unknown if alcohol contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.