Virginia Beach woman said she stabbed, killed father because she feared rape: Detective testimony

A homicide detective testified Thursday in the case of a woman accused in the stabbing death of her father, a well-known Virginia Beach dentist.

Det. Bryan Smolin testified Norah Horwitz told him she was cleaning out her room when she went to the kitchen to get trash bags, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Smolin said Norah told him her father, Abbey Horwitz, was standing in front of the kitchen sink where the trash bags were kept.

Smolin testified that Norah Horwitz said "excuse me" and moved toward the bags when her father made a "sexual gesture" with his hips, grabbed a knife, and "came at her," the Pilot reported.

Smolin continued to say that Norah told him she retreated to a hallway, hit her father in a "sensitive area" on his stomach, grabbed the knife from him and stabbed him on his side, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Smolin said Norah told him she and her father battled on the floor for the knife, and when she broke free, she continued to stab her father because she claimed she still feared him.

Norah is accused of stabbing Abbey Horwitz about a 100 times in the face, head, torso and extremities. After she called 911 on the day of the stabbing, she was taken to the hospital, treated for wounds on her leg and hands, and agreed to talk to detectives.

Smolin testified Norah said her father molested her in the past and feared he was going to rape her, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Smolin said Norah told him the threat wasn't verbalized but she felt it.

Smolin was the only witness called at during the preliminary hearing, and the judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury for consideration, the Pilot reported.

