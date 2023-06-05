Virginia Beach dentist stabbed to death by child, suspect appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Norah Horwitz, 36, faced a Virginia Beach judge Monday morning after being charged in the stabbing death of her father Dr. Abbey Horwitz.

Norah, who Virginia Beach Police say is in the process of transitioning, was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

According to a brief release from VBPD, officers responded to a call for service just before 9 a.m. Saturday at a home on Wren Place in the Birdneck Point neighborhood. That's where officers say they found 68-year-old Dr. Horwitz suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead by first responders just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the website for his practice, called The Art of Dentistry in Virginia Beach, Dr. Horwitz served as the President of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and the President of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

News 3 reached out to the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater. They told us, "Dr. Horwitz was a wonderful man and we will respect his family's wishes for privacy at this time."

Sunday's news release from Virginia Beach police did not disclose any potential motive, nor did it reveal any of the "probable cause" evidence police used to secure arrest warrants from a magistrate.

In court, Norah said she worked as a dishwasher and was assigned a public defender by the judge. She is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Jail.

She will appear back in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.