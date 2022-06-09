Virginia Capital Trail holds summer challenge to encourage people to walk, bike full length of trail

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation is inviting people to get active this summer with the Cap Trail Summer Challenge.

From now until September 5th, participants can choose a distance goal and sign up to run, bike, walk or any other movement-based activity along the Virginia Capital Trail, which passes between Jamestown and Richmond. The Cap Trail Summer Challenge consists of three unique distance goals — 51.7 miles, the length of the trail; 103.4 miles, double the length of the trail; and 361.9 miles, seven times the length of the trail in honor of the Cap Trail's upcoming 7th birthday.

Each distance goal can be completed all at once or in sections.

Once a mileage goal is completed, participants will receive a summer challenge t-shirt with their mileage goal displayed on the back.

The mileage goals should be completed between June 1st and September 5th.

Registration is $25 until July 20th, when it will increase to $30. Proceeds go to support the Capital Trail Foundation.

To learn more, click here.