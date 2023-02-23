Virginia cat returned to owner after missing for 9 years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are stressing the importance of microchipping pets after a missing animal was returned to its owner.

After missing for 9 years, Piper the cat is back home with her owner.

Earlier this week, a resident called Henrico County Police’s Animal Protection Unit about a stray cat that wouldn't leave their porch.

After calling around, police were able to track down the owner and gave them a call. Piper was scanned and found to have a microchip. But she was missing for so long, the owner had her listed as deceased with the microchip company.

"While this white-gloved feline has had some time to herself, we sure are glad to see Piper back with her owner," the police department said in a tweet. "The moral of the story, microchips help pets get back to their family. Make sure to microchip your pet, and keep your contact info up to date."