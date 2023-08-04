Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources needs public input on bear plan

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) said it wants to hear the public's opinion on its 2023-2032 Virginia Black Bear Management Plan.

The draft for the 2023-2032 plan has been revised twice with the involvement of public stakeholders and managers of Virginia bears from the 2001 Bear Plan, according to the DWR. It is now open to the public for revision through Sept. 5.

The DWR said its mission includes managing wildlife populations and habitats for the benefit of present and future generations and "it is important that the process used to develop and revise the Bear Plan incorporates both public values (e.g., economic, sociological, cultural) and biological considerations."

The revised Bear Plan will guide bear management across the Commonwealth, according to the DWR. This plan describes the history of black bear management, the current status of bears and bear management programs, and the future of bear management in Virginia. It will provide a framework of what needs to be done and how it should be done.

To review the drafted plan click here.