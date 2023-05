The Virginia DMV says its centers are currently unable to process transactions due to a system outage.

The outage and inability to process transactions was announced on the Virginia DMV Facebook page around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

The DMV says the outage is impacting multiple state agencies. Online transactions are also unable to be processed.

It is unclear what the cause of the system outage is.

Stay with News 3 for updates.