Virginia DMV releases new license and ID design

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) released a "refreshed" design of Virginia driver's licenses and ID cards.

The DMV says the new design incorporates the "next generation of security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Virginia imagery."

While the current Virginia licenses and IDs show the outside of the Virginia capitol, the new design will show the inside showing the rotunda dome.

They've also included the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia's official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower, on the design for nature lovers.

"The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. "Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time."

The DMV says some features will remain the same as the previous design issued since 2009.

Elements that will stay the same are the banner colors for distinction between driver's licenses and ID cards, and horizontal licenses and IDs for individuals over the age of 21, and vertical for those under.

Anyone applying for a new license, ID, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design, and cards featuring the previous design will remain valid until the expiration date, the DMV said.

