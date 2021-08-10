Virginia DMV to offer drop-off title application services

RICHMOND – DMV customers who need to have their vehicle titled will now have the opportunity to drop off the title application instead of waiting.

It's no secret that the DMV can take quite some time, so now customers who have purchased a vehicle from another person or a business that is not a dealership and need to apply for a Virginia title can drop off applications at any DMV customer service center (CSC) for processing.

This new service begins Monday, August 16. This will allow more appointment opportunities for people who need in-person service.

Customers can bring completed applications and supporting documents to an office, without an appointment. DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick it up at the same location or have it mailed to them. Customers who want same-day service must schedule an appointment.

“As we continue to migrate services online and reinvent the traditional ways of conducting DMV business, we are creating more efficient service options for Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The ability to drop off titling applications and payment will provide a convenient way for more Virginians to access critical DMV services.”

Before arriving to drop off the required paperwork, make and retain copies. Payment is required at the time of drop-off.

Fee information is available here.

If customers have previously scheduled an appointment for this transaction, DMV urges them to cancel that appointment by accessing the confirmation email.

