Virginia DOC to reopen visitation at state correctional facilities

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections is set to reopen visitation at nine of its facilities across the state in September.

On July 15, all state correctional facilities opened to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials, and other official visitors. On August 1, all facilities were opened to religious visitors and volunteers.

On September 1, the VADOC will open nine pilot sites for in-person family visitation.

The Department anticipates that in-person family visitation will be resumed at all VADOC facilities by October 1.

Visitation will reopen fo the following pilot sites:



St. Brides Correctional Center

Greensville Correctional Center

Caroline Correctional Unit

Buckingham Correctional Center

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women

Nottoway Work Center

Green Rock Correctional Center

Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Patrick Henry Correctional Unit.

The VADOC says they continue to follow CDC and VDH guidance. Currently, they say theis one active COVID-19 case among incarcerated individuals and 32 cases among VADOC staff.

Visitors age 12 and over are required to take a self-administered (or guardian-administered) COVID-19 rapid antigen test to visit.

Masks are required at all facilities.

Inmates and CCAP probationers who are fully vaccinated are eligible to meet with members of the public in person. Video visits must continue for unvaccinated inmates.

Currently, about 75% of VADOC inmates/CCAP probationers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.4% are fully vaccinated.

For more information, click here.

