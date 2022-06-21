Virginia faces shortage of poll workers this upcoming election

As we enter the election season, you'll see two groups of election workers when filling out your ballot.

First, there are poll workers who volunteer and train for a half-day and on election day inside the precinct. They're paid between $150 and $250 depending on location and experience.

Second, there are poll watchers who represent political parties and look to ensure fair elections.

According to election officials, most watchers stay out of the way, in their designated areas.

But in past elections - there have been some who are more vocal or get too close to voters, bringing concerns of voter intimidation.

As of today, there have been no reported problems in Virginia. Virginia is facing a shortage of poll workers this fall.

The Virginia Department of Elections is encouraging online applications now and leading up to November.

To apply to become involved in Virginia, click here. To apply and learn more in North Carolina, click here.