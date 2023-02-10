Virginia family’s alpaca farm featured in National Geographic television show

BEAVERDAM, Va. — The Phillips family from Beaverdam, Virginia is making an appearance on a National Geographic show!

The program, which debuted on air last month, is called “Going Fur Gold.” The show features “devoted owners and their beloved cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and alpacas [who] strut their stuff in animal competitions across America.”

Siblings Grace and Daniel Phillips both attend William & Mary. They said being on the show with their family’s alpaca was a “unique experience” for the whole family.

“While we all tried to navigate the process, I had the most fun sharing the excitement, encouragement, support and laughter with my family,” said Grace.

The siblings go home sometimes on the weekends to help their parents out around the farm or to serve as “ring handlers” in alpaca shows. In “Going Fur Gold,” you can see them in action at the shows.

“Shows also attract lots of non-alpaca people, and Grace and Daniel are excellent ambassadors for [our alpaca farm] and the industry at large,” said their mother Nicole.

For more information about Going Fur Gold, click here.