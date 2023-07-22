Virginia father killed days before welcoming his 2nd daughter

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A Chester father and Navy veteran was killed driving to work early Friday morning in Brunswick County.

Derrick Thomas Carlisle, 26, died when his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the center line on Old Stage Road and collided with a 2016 Nissan Altima, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Altima was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Carlisle and his fiancee were expecting a baby girl in August.

"His [first] daughter is his pride and joy," fiancee Shelby Guydan said. "We will be having his second daughter in the next two weeks and he was so in love with her already."

Photos provided to WTVR

Carlisle attended Indian River High School and later joined the Navy, Guydan shared.

"He was a heavy machine operator after leaving the Navy," she said. "His passion is cars and his girls."

Carlisle is survived by his daughter and her mother, his fiancee, his sisters, uncles, and grandparents.

Photos provided to WTVR

The crash was reported at about 5:45 a.m. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.