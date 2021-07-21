Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam takes tour of in-person learning at Hampton elementary school

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam visited Hampton Roads with a focus on education.

Tuesday, the first lady took a tour of in-person learning at Asbury Elementary School in Hampton. In March, she visited Oscar Smith Middle School in Chesapeake to celebrate the academic achievements of the students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She visited the Summer Olympic Learning Academy classrooms, where students are working on reading and math activities.

“All the great work that’s happening in in-person learning, it’s so important that our children are ready the minute they open the doors for the first day of school this fall and are not struggling to catch up to their peers,” Northam said. “That’s what’s happening here. Not only are they keeping the children safe and learning, but they're having so much fun.”

The first lady finished her tour by visiting a P.E. class where kids jumped rope, but we didn't see Mrs. Northam jump in on the fun.