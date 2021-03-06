Menu

Virginia GOP tries again to develop nomination plans

Mary Altaffer/AP
A voter helps himself to an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot in the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 6:57 PM, Mar 06, 2021
RICHMOND< Va. (AP) — Republican Party leaders in Virginia will hold a virtual meeting Friday to try to develop a new plan for choosing nominees for governor and statewide offices in this year’s elections.

The party was forced to abandon plans for a statewide nominating convention in Lynchburg because Liberty University lacks adequate facilities.

Party officials announced plans last week to hold the convention at Liberty but university officials immediately threw cold water on the idea.

The agenda for Friday night’s meeting includes proposals to allow convention delegates to cast ballots at multiple locations throughout the state. The GOP’s State Central Committee has been badly divided on how to proceed.

Proposals for a firehouse primary have been narrowly defeated on multiple occasions.

