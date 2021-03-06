Virginia GOP tries again to develop nomination plans

RICHMOND< Va. (AP) — Republican Party leaders in Virginia will hold a virtual meeting Friday to try to develop a new plan for choosing nominees for governor and statewide offices in this year’s elections.

The party was forced to abandon plans for a statewide nominating convention in Lynchburg because Liberty University lacks adequate facilities.

Party officials announced plans last week to hold the convention at Liberty but university officials immediately threw cold water on the idea.

The agenda for Friday night’s meeting includes proposals to allow convention delegates to cast ballots at multiple locations throughout the state. The GOP’s State Central Committee has been badly divided on how to proceed.

Proposals for a firehouse primary have been narrowly defeated on multiple occasions.

