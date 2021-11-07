Watch
News

Actions

Virginia Gov.-elect Youngkin releases tax information

items.[0].image.alt
Kate Magee Joyce/AP
This Jan. 10. 2021 image provided but the Youngkin for Governor campaign shows Glenn Youngkin in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (Kate Magee Joyce/Youngkin for Governor Campaign via AP)
GOP Convention-Virginia
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:02:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has disclosed summaries of recent tax returns that show the substantial amounts of income he made and has given away.

The Washington Post received from Youngkin's campaign summaries of returns over the past five years. The disclosure came a few days after the former private equity firm executive defeated Democratic rival Terry McAuliffe.

The spreadsheets show he made $127 million during those five years and gave nearly $53 million to charity. The campaigns had made commitments months ago to The Associated Press to disclose at least some information from recent tax returns before the Nov. 2 election, but that didn't happen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks